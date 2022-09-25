Vandalism of Narrow Water poppy memorials branded ‘disgraceful’ and ‘hate fuelled’ by DUP MLA

Vandalism to poppy wreaths left at the Narrow Water memorial has been condemned as “disgraceful” and “hate fuelled”.

The damaged wreaths were dismounted from the Co Down memorial, which commemorates victims of one of the worst IRA atrocities of the Troubles.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating the incident and it is being treated as a “hate crime”.

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe tweeted: “Disgraceful hate fuelled vandalism. This has been reported to the police and the investigation is ongoing.

"Sadly it’s one of a number of hate filled events in South Down recently. There truly is no place for this in our society.”

The memorial in Narrow Water commemorates the 18 soldiers killed in two IRA bomb blasts on August 27, 1979.

Each year the anniversary of the event is marked at the site by members of the local community and family members of those killed in the attack.

The memorial has been vandalised at least five times since late 2017, with wreaths and crosses at the site previously desecrated.

Local DUP party member Richard McKee shared the images of the aftermath on Twitter, writing: “Utterly shocked, saddened and appalled to learn that poppy wreaths, memorial crosses and floral tributes at Narrow Water have once again been destroyed.

“There is absolutely no place for this in our society. We will remember them.”

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor added his condemnation calling for an end to the “targeting” of the memorial.

“Once again those driven by hate have taken the opportunity to cause further hurt and trauma to the loved ones of the brave soldiers who were murdered at Narrow Water in 1979,” he said.

“The constant targeting of this memorial site should stop. Those responsible are of a sick mentality. The families have already endured more pain than most will ever experience in their lives through the loss of their loved ones. Enough is enough.”

PSNI Inspector Paddy Heatley said: “This report is being treated as a hate crime and we are investigating. I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dashcam or other footage to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference number 683 25/09/22."