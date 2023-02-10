Vandalism of play park and public toilets in Co Antrim condemned

Local councillors visiting the site of Steeple Play Park in Antrim after reports of vandalism on Thursday night

Reports of an arson attack on Steeple Play Park Antrim and extensive damage to the toilet block at Centenary Way in Ballyclare have been condemned by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Alderman Stephen Ross said he was “horrified at the damage that was done” after he visited the two sites on Friday morning with a number of local councillors .

He continued: “These acts of vandalism in a children’s play park and public toilets in the heart of our borough is absolutely deplorable behaviour. The fire damage caused at Steeple Park now means this popular children’s play area will be closed over the school holidays.

Video: Vandalism to public toilet at Centenary Way in Ballyclare

“Our play parks are there to serve the local community, a place to enjoy with family and friends. Unfortunately these attacks are not isolated incidents, Steeple Park and Centenary Way are regularly subject to anti-social behaviour and I am only grateful that no-one was injured in the attacks last night.”

The council said that it has spent a staggering £30,000 repairing damage to Steeple Park in the last 12 months alone, and a further £20,000 repairing damage to the toilets at Centenary Way.

The mayor added: “This behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated in today’s society. The damage to Centenary Way public toilets has left the council with no option but to close these toilets at an earlier time of 6pm to help eliminate this ongoing anti-social behaviour, causing inconvenience to local residents and visitors to the town.

“The council has increased security patrols in the areas and I would urge the public, if they see any suspicious activity to contact the PSNI immediately. We cannot allow this small minority of people to continually destroy our borough.”