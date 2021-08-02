Vandalism to Coleraine soft play surface forces council to close play park ‘until further notice’

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been forced to close its play park at Millburn Road in Coleraine due to vandalism.

Damage has left the facility at at Millburn Road in Coleraine unsafe for use, the council said in a statement on Monday.

Part of the soft play surface had been ripped away, exposing the rough hard surface below and creating dangerous trip hazards.

A spokesperson for the council said the play park will remain out of bounds until the necessary repairs have been carried out.

Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “Our play parks are designed to be safe and welcoming places for families and friends, so it is hugely disappointing that we have to close the gates due to a minority intent on causing destruction.

“Coupled with the ongoing attacks on our lifesaving equipment along the River Bann in recent times, it is very frustrating for council to deal with such ongoing incidents which have a negative impact in a number of ways.

"Our ratepayers ultimately end up paying the price and many children will be left without play facilities until the park is opened again.”

The Mayor continued: “Mindless damage like this achieves nothing – it takes away a vital asset in our community and diverts Council resources which would be better spent elsewhere.

“To those involved - think about what you are doing and take some pride in our area. We are all the custodians of our borough, and it is down to us all to look after what we have.”

He appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to the vandalism to contact police on the non emergency number 101.

"This selfish and irresponsible behaviour benefits no-one and detracts from ongoing efforts to create a positive image of Coleraine and the wider area,” he added.