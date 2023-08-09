Varadkar given Linfield FC jersey as he aims to ‘reach out to all communities’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been given a 2023/24 Linfield FC jersey during his visit to Windsor Park in Belfast, as he aims to “reach out to all communities”.

The Irish Premier visited the stadium on Wednesday after his meetings with Stormont party leaders in relation to the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The DUP has been boycotting Stormont for more than a year as a protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Varadkar said it was positive to see Linfield FC training players from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with a Linfield Football Club jersey at Belfast’s Windsor Park (Niall Carson/PA)

“Really pleased to have the chance to visit Belfast again today, been to the city many times but I’ve never been to Windsor Park, so, great to have a chance to visit. I think I’m the first taoiseach to do so,” he said.

“And also a good opportunity to be with Linfield and meet their academy, really good to see that they’re training young players from all parts of Northern Ireland and indeed some from Drogheda and from the Republic of Ireland as well, so very positive to see that happening here.”

Referring to comments he had previously made in relation to Brexit negotiations, Mr Varadkar clarified that there was a difference between threatening violence and highlighting the risk of violence.

The Fine Gael leader has said he was reflecting comments made by the PSNI Chief Constable and Garda Commissioner in security briefings when he said there was a “risk” of violence in Northern Ireland during conversations with European leaders about Brexit negotiations.

The comments were criticised by unionist politicians.

When asked if his visit to Windsor Park in Belfast was an effort to improve relations with the loyalist community following those comments, Mr Varadkar said: “There’s a big difference, as I said before, between warning somebody of the risk of violence and threatening violence, a huge difference.

“Certainly, you know, I feel part of my responsibility of the Irish government is to be co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement and reach out to all of the communities here, that’s something I’ve consistently done.

“Obviously, the political troubles that we’ve had with Brexit and all the fallout from Brexit has made that more difficult.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Windsor Park in Belfast (Dainel Fayeun/PA)

During his discussions with Stormont party leaders, the Taoiseach underlined the “pressing” need for the return of powersharing.

As the leader of the largest party from the 2022 Assembly election, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill should currently be the first minister but has been unable to take up that position as a result of the DUP’s blockade of government.

Mr Varadkar said he hoped on his next visit to Belfast he would meet with the first and deputy first ministers.

“I’d love to be in a position now where the next time I’m in Belfast, I’d love to be meeting with first minister and deputy first minister, would like to have North-South Ministerial Council meetings again,” he said.

“When we have the British-Irish Council in Dublin in November, Scotland, Wales, the islands will be there but not Northern Ireland, and I really hope we can get that back on track, and I’m sure it’s what the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland want.”