Vatican’s post on women is unacceptable, says McAleese

Ex-Irish President describes material as ‘outrageous, misogynistic claptrap’

Former Irish President Mary McAleese has strongly criticised a top Vatican department for posting “misogynistic claptrap” about women on its website.

The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life is the curial office which promotes the traditional model of the family based on marriage between a man and a woman.

It is led by Irish cardinal, Kevin Farrell, who in 2018, refused to grant permission to Prof McAleese, who is originally from Ardoyne in north Belfast, and two other women to speak at a Voices of Faith conference in the Vatican on International Women’s Day.

In a section providing source material from early church theologians, the Dicastery’s website quotes extensively from the Christian writer Tertullian, known as “the founder of Western theology”.

Writing about women’s apparel in the third century, Tertullian suggests women caused human perdition through Eve.

He states: “You are the devil’s gateway: you are the unsealer of that (forbidden) tree: you are the first deserter of the divine law: you are she who persuaded him whom the devil was not valiant enough to attack. You destroyed so easily God’s image, man. On account of your desert — that is, death — even the Son of God had to die.”

Prof McAleese described the material as “outrageous, ignorant, unacceptable” and said it should be removed “immediately” unless the church considers it in line with its teachings.

She said: “Is every woman born really an Eve? Is every woman carrying the shame of Eve. Is every woman under a duty to fully expiate for Eve’s ignominy?

“Is Eve the cause of human perdition according to the magisterium? Have women been sentenced by God in perpetuity for Eve’s sin? Are women to blame for Christ’s death?”

Referring to Tertullian’s writings as “awful”, Prof McAleese added: “It absolutely beggars belief that this misogynistic claptrap is highlighted, reproduced in the 21st century and offered from the heartland of the magisterium because, it claims: ‘The Fathers of the first four centuries, whose works were full of the spirit of the primitive Christian community, help us to better understand the mission of the family, its essence, and the unbreakable bond between man and woman’.”