Vegan animal activist admits stealing chickens from Co Antrim farm

Stock image: The judge said he would pass sentence on 16 December

Appearing by Ballymena Magistrates Court by video link from her solicitor’s office, Tuesday Goti confirmed she wanted her case to be dealt with in the petty sessions and then entered a guilty plea to a single count of burglary in that on 13 July this year, she entered a poultry house on the Ballymacvea Road in Kells as a trespasser and stole a quantity of chickens.

Defence counsel Ben Thompson agreed with District Judge Nigel Broderick that given the nature of the case, a pre-sentence probation report would be necessary, adding that Goti is “very anxious” about the outcome.

Freeing 34-year-old Goti, from Wesley Street in Lisburn, on bail, DJ Broderick ordered a probation report and said he would pass sentence on 16 December.