Vehicle damaged by masked men in south Belfast being treated as ‘hate crime’ say PSNI

Pacemaker Press 31-12-2021: Police are investigating a report of criminal damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, in the Donegall Gardens area of south Belfast this morning (Friday 31st December). Inspector McGrady said: ÒPolice received a report at 12.10am that three males wearing balaclavas attacked a vehicle with metal pipes. ÒSubstantial damage has been caused to the vehicle, its windows were smashed and the spoiler of the car was also damaged. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A vehicle attacked by a gang of men wearing balaclavas in south Belfast is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

The incident took place in the Donegall Gardens area during the early hours of Friday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at 12.10am that three males wearing balaclavas attacked a vehicle with metal pipes.

“Substantial damage has been caused to the vehicle, its windows were smashed and the spoiler of the car was also damaged.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with any information about this incident which could help police with their investigation, is asked to ring police on 101, quoting reference 11 of 31/12/21.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org