Vehicle destroyed in Co Tyrone petrol bomb attack

A car has been completely destroyed in an arson attack in a Co Tyrone village on Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported at 10.55pm on Main Street in Donaghmore, with the Black Honda CR-V car completely gutted by the blaze.

The incident has been ruled as a deliberate ignition by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the incident is being treated as arson.

A male in dark clothing was seen running from the scene after the fire was lit.

The PSNI are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2010 of 23/02/21.

A report can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.