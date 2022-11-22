Vehicle stopped by police following pursuit through Co Antrim into Belfast

Two men have been arrested following a police chase from Co Antrim into Belfast which involved the use of a police stinger device.

The men aged 36 and 37-years-old were arrested after the vehicle was stopped in north Belfast, having been involved in the pursuit with police after failing to stop on the Doagh Road in Ballyclare.

Both men remain in police custody.

PSNI Inspector Adams said: “Shortly after 3:10pm, it was reported that a Citroën C3 car failed to stop as it was travelling along the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare. The vehicle, which is believed to have been involved in reports of theft in North Belfast earlier in the day, failed to stop for police.

“Officers deployed stinger devices as the vehicle was travelling along the Ballysillan Park area of North Belfast. The vehicle stopped and a number of items were recovered following the incident.

“One man aged 37-years-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and other related motoring offences.

"One man aged 36-years-old was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and Obstructing Police. Both men are currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and an investigation is underway. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 1044 22/11/22.”