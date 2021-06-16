Vehicle testing in Northern Ireland to resume at full capacity in July

The Department for Infrastructure has announced full vehicle testing services are to resume from July 26.

The Minister Nichola Mallon said the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) was able to resume the entire capacity for their services, after the recent relaxation of Covid-19 rules around close contact services.

Figures released by the department on Tuesday showed the DVA conducted over 48,300 full vehicle tests in May, 655 more compared with April and 76% of the five-year May average.

Ms Mallon said tests will return to their normal 20-minute slots for cars and light goods vehicles – compared to the 25-minute configuration during previous months.

Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs) for qualifying vehicles will also be extended by a further month, the department has also announced.

“Over recent months the DVA has worked hard to increase its vehicle testing capacity but has been working at a reduced capacity due to the safety measures it introduced to help stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Nichola Mallon.

“The DVA is taking steps to reinstate its normal vehicle test times from 26 July, which will allow all vehicles to be brought forward for a test. This will be kept under ongoing review depending on the course of the epidemic.

“The DVA is in the process of revising its risk assessments, which will include appropriate mitigation measures, and will engage on them with staff and Trade Union representatives.

“Existing TECs applied to eligible private cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles aged 4-9 years will be extended by a further month from the date the existing exemption ends.

“Four-year-old cars and motorcycles and three-year-old light goods vehicles due a first-time test will have a five-month TEC applied from the date their first MOT is due.

“Road safety remains a significant priority. I would like to remind owners and drivers of all vehicles that they are responsible under the law for the roadworthiness of their vehicle at all times.

“The expectation from the Department, the PSNI and the Association of British Insurers is that motorists continue to service their vehicle and carry out basic checks such as looking out for brake wear, ensuring that all lights are working and regularly checking their tyre pressure and tread depth.

“As before, extensions to TECs will be added to the DVA system, not issued in hard copy. For all vehicles with TECs applied, the DVA will issue a reminder notice to the registered keeper of the vehicle before the TEC period ends, with instructions on how to book a test.”