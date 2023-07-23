Vehicles destroyed after arson attack in Carrickfergus

Three vans and two cars were set alight in the Taylors Avenue area of Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 23rd July. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Four vehicles have been destroyed and a fifth damaged after an overnight arson attack in Carrickfergus.

Three vans and two cars were set alight in the Taylors Avenue area of the town in the early hours of Sunday.

The PSNI said officers are treating the blaze as deliberate. Sergeant Thompson said: “Shortly before 3.40am, officers received and responded to a report that a number of vehicles were on fire in the area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“One of the cars suffered scorch damage, whilst the other four vehicles were completely burnt out.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 321 of 23/07/23.”