Vehicles hijacked during night of disturbances in Lurgan

A car burns on the rail tracks at Antrim Road during disturbances in Lurgan on August 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A number of vehicles were hijacked following disturbances in Lurgan overnight.

Police said a van was hijacked and set on fire on the railway line at Lake Street in the town late on Sunday night.

The line was closed for a time as police dealt with the incident.

The Belfast Telegraph understands at least three vehicles were hijacked during disturbances which followed two searches and a security alert in the area on Sunday.

A van burns on the rail tracks at Lake Street during disturbances in Lurgan on August 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A number of petrol bombs were thrown at police earlier in the day.

A second car was hijacked and set alight at the Lake Street roundabout and at around 1am another car was hijacked and set alight on the rail tracks at Antrim Road.

The PSNI set up checkpoints in the surrounding areas and advised members of the public to avoid the area.