Vehicles targeted in Newry arson attack

Vehicle belonging to pregnant woman just one of a number of cars targeted

An arson attack on a spate of cars - including a vehicle belonging to a heavily pregnant woman - which took place overnight in Newry has been condemned as “disgusting and dangerous”.

The vehicles were targeted in the Derrybeg area around midnight on Sunday.

Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins said the incident has left the “close-knit community” in “total shock” on Monday, stressing it was fortunate no one had been injured in the attack.

“I condemn last night’s arson attack which saw a number of cars burned, including that of a heavily pregnant woman, which has caused her and her husband huge stress,” said the Newry and Armagh representative.

“My colleague, councillor Charlie Casey, and I have spoken with a couple who had their car and work van burned in this incident and were extremely shook up.”

An arson attack on a car in Derrybeg

She added: “We are very lucky that no-one was seriously injured or worse in this very dangerous incident as the work van contained highly flammable products which if ignited could potentially have caused an explosion.

“The wider implications of this attack are the fear and anxiety caused to the victims and the Derrybeg community, as well as the negative impact on people’s livelihoods.”

The MLA insisted with the Covid crisis impacting on hospital services, this had been another unwelcome incident for our emergency services at a time of acute pressure.

“Over the weekend we saw the stark images which demonstrated the severe pressure our local hospital, Daisy Hill and our emergency services are under and this anti-community behaviour further compounds this,” she explained.

“I have emphasised to the PSNI the need for a strong, proactive response in dealing with this and would urge anyone with any information relating to this to contact the PSNI.”

The arson attack has been condemned

Meanwhile, in a separate incident the PSNI is appealing for information after a vehicle was hijacked in the Cornshell Fields area of Londonderry on Sunday evening.

Police received a report at 9.30pm that a silver-coloured Mitsubishi Outlander on Ballyarnett Road was hijacked by four masked men. The vehicle was later found burnt out in the Racecourse Road area.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “We are investigating this incident, which we believe may be linked to the security alert in the Racecourse Road area during the early hours of this morning, and I would appeal to anyone who has information about either incident to call us.

“In particular, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cornshell Fields area at around 9:30pm and witnessed the incident or, who saw the vehicle being driven away, to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been on Racecourse Road and saw the vehicle there, where it was located burnt out, to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1379 of 10/01/21.”

The PSNI has said inquiries in relation to the Newry attack are "ongoing" and anyone with information should contact the non emergency number 101.