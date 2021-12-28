‘Very mild’ start to 2022 for NI, say forecasters

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office predicts “an unsettled and milder few days with bands of rain” crossing into the region, with “some drier, brighter spells between the rain bands. Stock image. Credit: Getty Images

It comes as the Met Office has said the UK could see the mildest New Year’s Eve on record with temperatures as high as 15C.

The previous New Year’s Eve record of 14.8C (58.64F) was set in 2011. However, this year could see that level matched, or even surpassed in some parts of the UK.

Met Office Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011, temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C (57.2-59F) so it is possible that temperatures could be that value.”

Mr Dewhurst said the weather throughout the week will be “on the mild side”, adding: “We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year.

“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C (44.6-46.4F).

“Going forward, we’re looking at highs of around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15C in one or two spots, so it’s going to be well above average.”

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office predicts “an unsettled and milder few days with bands of rain” crossing into the region, with “some drier, brighter spells between the rain bands.” It will be windy at times.

Its long-term forecast said: “On Saturday, New Year’s Day, rain is likely to move east and northeast across the UK, followed by showers. The wettest weather further north and west, with the southeast remaining drier. Strong winds are expected in the west, and it will continue to be very mild.

“Thereafter, the unsettled weather will continue to dominate, with Atlantic weather systems moving in from the west, interspersed with showery and brighter spells.

“The wettest areas are expected to be western hills, with the southeast remaining driest. It will also continue to be windy, with gales possible along western coasts.

“Temperatures likely mild or very mild at first, but returning closer to average into the new year.

“There is the chance of a brief settled spell towards the end of the period.”