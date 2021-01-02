'Very special' Belfast-born Daily Mail cartoonist Ken Mahood dies aged 90

He entertained readers for more than 27 years with 14,000 cartoons

Cartoonist Ken Mahood opening an exhibition of his work in aid of a charity run by Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, with Dame Mary Archer, chairman of the charity

The Belfast-born former Daily Mail cartoonist Ken Mahood has been described as a "true gent" after he passed away earlier this week.

Mr Mahood (90), who entertained Mail readers for more than 27 years with thousands of his pocket cartoons, died peacefully in St Thomas' Hospital in London on Wednesday.

Born in Belfast on February 4, 1930, Mr Mahood once claimed to have been brought up "in a religious community so strict even the churches were closed on Sundays".

His widow Leonie Wykes-Mahood (51), told the Mail that her husband was a "very special" man who became the love of her life for "eight beautiful years".

"A true gent: kind, compassionate, committed, charming, calm and wise," she continued. "He also possessed a wicked sense of humour.

"He was extremely talented and passionate about his work and audiences and extraordinarily generous in terms of encouraging young cartoonists. His inspiration was second to none."

Mrs Wykes-Mahood first met her late husband when she was a fundraising manager for the Addenbrooke's Abroad charity and commissioned him to do some work for the hospital.

"We were together for eight years and married this September," she said. "He was incredibly courageous in coping with his dementia, increasing frailty, short-sightedness and hearing.

"He was admitted to hospital at the end of November 2020 but did not let anything get him down and still maintained his charm."

At 14-years-of-age, Mr Mahood left school to work as an errand boy in a solicitor's office before he later met a cartoonist who told him it was part of his job description to spend the afternoons in the cinema.

It was then that he decided he wanted to be a cartoonist.

He left Belfast for London in 1955 due to the high number of publications which were eager to print his cartoons.

Mr Mahood's first cartoon was printed by Punch magazine when he was a teenager. He would later become a regular contributor and the magazine's assistant art editor in the early sixties.

In 1966, he became the first ever political cartoonist for The Times as well as helping to found the British Cartoonists' Association. He also went on to work for the Evening Standard and the Financial Times.

Mr Mahood joined the Daily Mail in 1982 to draw pocket cartoons for the news and sports coverage.

He retired in December 2009 shortly before his 80th birthday, having created more than 14,000 cartoons for the paper.

"At a time when the news is very grim, I think people look for some light relief," he said of his work. "And that's the job of a cartoonist: The important thing is to be witty, but to make a comment at the same time."

Mr Mahood also contributed to the New Yorker, produced numerous books and worked in collage.

His children's book 'Why are there more questions than answers, grandad?' was staged as a play.

His retirement was spent painting in his studio overlooking the Thames, visiting galleries and going to the cinema and theatre.