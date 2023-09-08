Veteran DUP MLA David Hilditch steps down due to illness

One of the DUP’s longest serving Stormont Assembly members is stepping down due to ill health.

David Hilditch has represented the East Antrim constituency since 1998 and served on local councils before that.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to Mr Hilditch, describing him as “one of only three of the class of 1998 remaining”.

“His retirement marks the completion of a remarkable 32 years of public service to the people of Carrickfergus, East Antrim and indeed Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As a DUP MLA he has been a fine example of a representative who never forgot where he came from and was rooted in and focused on the needs of his local community.

“He has been a dedicated, consistent and active member of our party for many decades, always helping and supporting colleagues locally and throughout Northern Ireland.

“David has faced his illness with determination and dignity. I know the thoughts, prayers and best wishes of colleagues – not just in the DUP, but across the political spectrum – are with him as he steps down from public life.”