Veteran republican Rita O’Hare has died, Sinn Fein announces

Veteran republican Rita O’Hare has died, it has been announced.

She served as Sinn Fein representative to the United States and was one of the most high-profile fugitive republicans.

From Belfast, Ms O’Hare skipped bail to the Irish Republic in 1972 after her arrest in connection with the attempted murder of a soldier.

Sinn Fein announced the news on Saturday morning. The party said Ms O’Hare passed away at her home in Dublin on Friday night.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said Ms O’Hare was “a powerhouse within Sinn Féin and the Irish republican struggle”.

She added: “Rita O’Hare has been an influential republican activist for decades and an important figure in the Irish peace process.

“An integral part of the Sinn Fein leadership at important stages of the party’s development and during era-defining stages of the Peace Process, Rita worked with great drive, energy and ability for the unity of Ireland, for a more just society, and for the cause of peace and reconciliation.”

She added: “Ireland has lost a genuine patriot. Sinn Fein has lost a talented and valued comrade and we have all lost a very special and very dear friend.”

Ms O’Hare served as editor of An Phoblacht and was Sinn Fein director of publicity; general secretary; and party representative to the United States.

Ms McDonald said she was a key figure in building and sustaining US support during the peace process, working with the representatives of various US administrations.

However, she was best known for years spent on the run after being accused of attempting to kill a soldier in October 1971.

Ms O’Hare was arrested and charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding and possessing a firearm but when she was on bail, she fled to the Republic.

She served three years in Limerick Prison for smuggling explosives to an IRA member, and was released in 1979.

An attempt to have her extradited back to Belfast had failed in 1978 after the High Court in Dublin ruled that the offences were political.

In 2014 Sinn Fein said she was among a string of republicans who had asked the UK Government if they would face arrest if they returned home.

In 2019, Sinn Fein said Ms O'Hare would be returning to her home in Dublin. Ms McDonald told the Ard Fheis that Ms O'Hare will "return home to help us build the new Ireland she has dedicated her life to achieve".

Other members of the republican movement paid tribute on Saturday.

Former Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson said she was “heartbroken over the death of my comrade and inspiration Rita O’Hare”.

She said: “Speaking to her in her home only a few day ago is an exchange I will cherish forever. Rita was a rebel, a patriot a leader, a true friend.”

South Down MP Chris Hazzard said she was “a republican stalwart in every sense of the word - a dynamo in arguing the case for Irish freedom wherever she went.”

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald described her as a “powerhouse” adding: “A genuine republican who has contributed so much and who will be sadly missed.”