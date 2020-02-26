Veteran TV cameraman Cyril Cave who filmed the Troubles dies aged 91

An award-winning television news cameraman, whose iconic footage of Bloody Sunday was seen around the world, has died at the age of 91.

Cyril Cave passed away at Greenvale Nursing Home in Castlewellan yesterday.

Born in Holywood, Co Down, Mr Cave began his career as a photographer with the Lurgan Mail.

From there it was on to the Belfast Telegraph before the start of his distinguished career in the 1960s as a news cameraman with BBC Northern Ireland.

Cave was to capture the abiding image of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 1972 of the then Fr Edward Daly waving a handkerchief as a dying civilian, Jackie Duddy, was carried away.

Ten years later Daly, by now a bishop, saw to it that Cave was introduced to Pope John Paul II during his visit to Ireland.

The film was to win a prestigious Royal Television Society award, one of many to come Cave's way.

Cave was widely regarded as the man who gave visiting correspondents and fellow camera crews invaluable advice when covering the Troubles, including Martin Bell and Kate Aidie, who felt more at ease with him by their side.

Paying tribute, Bell said: "It has been borne in on me over a long career in TV news that the important people tend to be behind the camera and the self important people in front of it.

"Cyril was truly a hero of the Troubles. It was an honour to have worked with him."

Former BBC NI controller Robin Walsh added: "Cyril was a trailblazer, taking no pleasure in seeing his community tear itself apart but playing a pivotal role in revealing the horror of it all to the public. He was an inspiration to many who have followed."

Mr Cave is survived by his wife Freda, three daughters Judith, Claire, Suzanne, son Mark and six grandchildren.

His funeral service will take place at Roselawn Crematorium on Friday at 5pm.