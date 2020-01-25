Veterans feeling 'dumped on scrapheap' as British Legion to shut Portrush respite home

The sister of a former UDR man left brain-damaged by an IRA bomb has said she will find it difficult to continue selling Remembrance poppies following the Royal British Legion's decision to close a respite home in Portrush.

After a period of consultation, The RBL's board of trustees on Friday confirmed it will cease to operate Bennet House. It is one of four short break centres and home maintenance services in the UK that the charity will shut due to funding pressures.

Grant Weir was injured in an IRA attack on his patrol near Roslea in Fermanagh on July 17, 1979. Since she was 19, his sister Michele Nixon has been his full-time carer. She said the closure was hard to take.

"Grant has been going to Bennet House for years," she said.

"The staff there loved him, he loved them.

"As his full-time carer, 24 hours a day for the past 40 years, it was a week of respite for both him and me. It was the only thing we'd ever got from the RBL and now it's gone.

"Grant would have gone for the week with my aunt and cousin. It gave me a week to plan for and he always looked forward to getting away, for however short a time."

Ms Nixon said she was shocked by the decision to close the facility.

She added: "I've sold poppies for the past 20 years on behalf of the Legion. We gave donations every time Grant went to stay in Portrush.

"My gut reaction was: 'That's it, if they can't support my family, my brother, for what he has given up for his country for the past 40 years, then why should I bother selling their poppies any more?'

"Veterans are being swept under the carpet by a country, by organisations that should be looking after them. We're left feeling like we've been dumped on the scrapheap.

"I don't understand why the RBL can't look at Northern Ireland differently. I know they're closing all four retreats, but we have nowhere else to go.

"Why did they spend £2m in renovating the place 10 years ago? It's so sad that the RBL haven't listened to their own members over this."

The facility is named after Captain J L Bennet CBE who was chairman of the RBL in Northern Ireland from its inception until 1952. It was completed in 2011.

Michelle Knight-McQuillan, one of 22 members of staff who are now facing redundancy, called the decision to close "beyond reason".

"This has been a service of excellence for years and they have decided to dispense with it without having a future strategy in place," she said.

"It's a service that was working, had won awards for the respite provided.

"At a time when mental health needs are so desperate, those making this decision didn't even think about working with other agencies to branch out the service or try to find an alternative way of securing the funds. This decision was made long before any consultation.

"It took around £800,000 to run each year, which in terms of the service provided to veterans was next to nothing these days."

She added: "Everyone working here did so for a reason and what we gave we got back from those who came to stay.

"We had people coming here who hadn't left their own home in years and we would notice a big difference in them within a couple of days.

"No other options were explored. Would you close a hospital without making plans on where the patients would go?

"As for the staff, we'll be getting our P45s on February 28 and that will be that. The RBL said they could not consider emotions in making their decision, only facts.

"The fact is that over a thousand people turned out in the days after Christmas to show their emotions. No one listened."

The decision to close has affected young families as well as service veterans themselves.

Karen Cambley from Fermanagh said the decision is now depriving her family of much needed respite. "I have a young son who is autistic and hotels are out of the question for us and my husband is ex-services. We had no idea we would qualify when Bennet House was suggested to us, but it turned out to be a wonderful decision. We've been back four times. This is such a waste of a wonderful service."

Earlier this week East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell was part of a DUP delegation which met Charles Byrne, director general of the RBL. Mr Campbell called the closure decision "short-sighted".

"The proportion of veterans per head of population here is higher than anywhere else in the UK. This, alongside the difficulty in accessing other services in Northern Ireland, does not appear to have been taken into account. This is a bitterly disappointing, short-sighted and retrograde step which I believe disadvantages people here."

The RBL said it was creating a new strategy that would ensure "it was having the greatest impact, making the most of its resources, and evolving in line with changes in the Armed Forces community".

Charles Byrne said: "We have closely considered all options for our organisation, and I believe the path we have chosen is the right one to make the greatest difference to those tackling the toughest challenges.

"The decision has not been taken lightly, and we are extremely sad it will ultimately lead to some of our colleagues leaving."

The RBL said the closures will provide £5.8 million annually which will be diverted to address urgent needs elsewhere in the charity.