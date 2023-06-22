Vets issue warning after Belfast dog nearly dies following reaction to garden soil

A veterinary practice is urging pet owners to be aware of a potentially fatal condition that could kill their animals, after treating a family dog in Belfast that had a near-death experience.

Two-year-old cocker spaniel Daisy contracted serious poisoning - just from playing outside and eating a small amount of garden soil.

Tremorgenic mycotoxin intoxication can be triggered by eating just a small amount of perfectly regular-seeming soil.

Daisy’s ordeal came after she was sniffing around in the garden and chasing her ball.

Her owner, Stuart Madill, said that she suddenly came inside, was badly sick on the kitchen floor and began convulsing uncontrollably.

She was given anti-seizure medication and sprayed with cool water upon arrival to the Vets Now emergency Belfast clinic and her temperature at the time was a lethally high 42.2C.

The team then diagnosed tremorgenic mycotoxins and began giving Daisy intravenous therapy to stem the poisoning.

Tremorgenic mycotoxins are metabolites produced by fungi, which are often found in compost or mouldy food.

They can have an extremely rapid onset, with clinical signs starting from just 15 minutes. The bigger the dose, the more rapid the onset is.

Stuart had been having some work done in his garden and had been turning over the soil, but in unknowingly doing so, potentially lethal fungi had been loosened and brought to the surface.

After 36 hours of intensive treatment, the poorly pooch was well enough to go home, but now Stuart and his local veterinary team want to warn other NI dog lovers of the dangers.

Read more Public urged to help protect against poisonous algae which can be lethal to dogs

“It really was touch and go. The clinical team were very honest with us and explained that even if Daisy survived, which was no means certain, she could be left with brain damage,” Stuart said.

“And it was so serious that they asked us to think about whether we would want them to resuscitate Daisy if her heart stopped beating.

“But Daisy’s a very strong character and bit by bit, she pulled through, much to our relief.”

“I had no idea that this condition could be triggered by a bit of garden soil and I’m not sure many other owners would know either.”

“It really was a very traumatic experience and we’re really grateful to the team at Vets Now for their expertise and for saving Daisy’s life.”

Sasha Burns Fraser, who is the principal vet at the practice, said: “This condition is incredibly aggressive, and every minute really does matter.

"So, Stuart did absolutely the right thing in seeking help straightaway. If he’d delayed or hesitated, it’s unlikely we would have had this positive outcome."

“Signs to look out for here include hyperthermia (high temperature), salivation, vomiting, ataxia (the appearance of drunkenness when walking), rapid heart rate, muscle tremors and seizures."

“Luckily for Daisy, she responded incredibly well to the therapy we gave her.

“She is an adorable little character, and we were all so pleased to see such a turnaround for her and to be able to reunite her with her family again.”