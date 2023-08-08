‘Viable device found during west Belfast security alert

A viable device was discovered during a security alert in west Belfast on Tuesday. Pic: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

A viable device was discovered during a security alert in west Belfast on Tuesday, the PSNI have said.

Police are appealing for information following a security alert in the Rossnareen Park area on Tuesday, August 8.

“A report was received around 12.45pm that a suspicious object had been left in the area,” said a spokesperson.

“Officers attended the scene and cordons were put in place. These have now been lifted.

“Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was later declared to be a viable device. The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.

“Members of the public affected by this incident are thanked for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 779 of 8/8/23.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Local SDLP councillor Paul Doherty condemned the disruption caused as a result.

“This security alert caused serious disruption in the Shaws Road area this afternoon,” he said.

“The last thing this community wants is to see is people’s lives being disrupted in this way.

"This is a residential area where many families live, with a number of local businesses nearby.

"Anyone with any information should come forward to police as soon as possible.”

West Belfast MP Alex Maskey also slammed those responsible for the security alert.

“Those responsible for the security alert have created disgraceful disruption for the local area,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“I would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the police.”