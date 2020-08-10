Viable device found in Carrickfergus security alert

The scene at Sullatober Square in Carrickfergus where the PSNI and Army bomb experts are dealing with a security alert. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A viable device has been found in Carrickfergus following a security alert which forced some residents from their homes.

Police were called to the scene following the discovery of the device near Sullatober Square in the town, which has now been taken away for further examination by army technical officers.

Police thanked the community for their patience during the alert, during which cordons were put in place and a number of homes were evacuated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 659 10/08/20.