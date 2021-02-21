Viable device in Newry 'could easily have detonated' warn police

Police have said they believe the suspicious object was a viable device.

Police have said a viable device discovered in Newry on Saturday “could easily have detonated” putting the lives of residents including children at risk.

A number of homes had to be evacuated after the alarm was raised around 3.30pm on Saturday.

Police and ATO carried out a controlled explosion on the object which is believed to have been a viable device.

Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: "As part of our public safety operation, a number of homes were evacuated. Some of the residents affected made use of the local leisure centre, as facilitated by the local Council. As of this time, most of the families have returned home and any roads closed have reopened.”

He added: "Our enquiries are continuing and we are working to establish who is responsible for what can only be described as a reckless act. This device could easily have detonated, or have been picked up by anyone, including children. Someone could have suffered serious injury.

"As we continue with our investigation, I want to thank everyone inconvenienced by the alert. In particular, I want to thank the 15 families who had to leave their homes as we worked to make the scene safe."

Ulster Unionist Councillor David Taylor condemned the attack and said it had placed the community under serious risk.

“The criminals responsible for placing this device in the Ashgrove area of Newry have been totally reckless in their behaviour," he said.

“Their actions have caused significant disturbance and concern to local residents and there is no doubt this device has placed them and the wider community at risk of serious harm.

“This incident must be strongly condemned and I would appeal to anyone with information to report it to Police immediately.”

Superintendent Haslett is appealing to anyone who has information which could help the police investigation to call 101 and quote reference number 1114 of February 20, 2021..

A report can also be submitted via online or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.