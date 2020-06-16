'Viable device' uncovered in Broughshane security alert

Police and the Army bomb squad attended the scene. Presseye

A viable device has been discovered after a security alert in Broughshane.

Police said a public safety operation was implemented after receiving a report of a suspicious object that was found in the Rocavan Meadow area of the village at around 5pm on Monday.

Police and the Army bomb squad attended the area while a number of residents were evacuated from their homes.

The object was examined and declared to be viable, and taken away for further examination.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "I’d like to thank local people, who had their evening disrupted, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

"This reckless act was beyond irresponsible and the people behind this cowardly act have no regard for human life.

"This could have had potentially devastating consequences.

"We are working to establish a motive and identify those responsible, and I would urge anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1576 of 15/06/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"