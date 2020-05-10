Viable devices found during Craigavon security alert

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Pinebank area of Craigavon on May 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A PSNI officer has said it is fortunate no-one was injured after two viable devices were made safe in Craigavon.

The objects were discovered in the Pinebank area of the town on Sunday morning.

Army bomb experts have removed them from the scene and taken them for further examination.

Residents, who were evacuated during the security alert, have been allowed to return to their homes.

The section of Pinebank that was closed to traffic has re-opened.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: "We’re grateful to local people for their patience today. Families had to leave their homes, having their afternoon disrupted, while we worked to make the area safe.

“Most importantly, it’s fortunate that no-one was physically injured. The consequences of this could have been devastating.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 703 of 10/05/20.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The security operation has ended.