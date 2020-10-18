Viable devices found during Lurgan security alert
A security alert in Lurgan has ended and evacuated residents have returned to their homes.
The bomb squad attended a property in Woodville Street on Sunday morning after a number of suspicious objects were found.
Some of the objects have been declared as viable devices and have been taken away for further examination.
A 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were arrested at the scene remain in police custody.
Chief Inspector Flanigan continued: “I understand incidents like this cause inconvenience and frustration, but our overriding priority will always be the safety of everyone in the community.”