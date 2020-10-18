Viable devices found during Lurgan security alert

General view of PSNI officers during a security alert at Woodville Street area of Lurgan County Armagh. A 33 year old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A security alert in Lurgan has ended and evacuated residents have returned to their homes.

The bomb squad attended a property in Woodville Street on Sunday morning after a number of suspicious objects were found.

Some of the objects have been declared as viable devices and have been taken away for further examination.

A 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were arrested at the scene remain in police custody.

Chief Inspector Flanigan continued: “I understand incidents like this cause inconvenience and frustration, but our overriding priority will always be the safety of everyone in the community.”