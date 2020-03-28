Viable pipe bomb left outside west Belfast home

The device being left outside a home in the Lagmore Grove area.

Police attended the scene around 11pm and sealed the area off while the device was dealt with.

Due to the coronavirus health crisis the occupant and their neighbours were advised not to leave their homes, but instead to remain at the back of their properties while Army Technical Officers made the device safe.

The device was taken away for further examination and police said it "contained component parts which, had the device been detonated, would have made it viable.".

Police are working to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding the incident, and identify who is responsible.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Daniel Baker asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

"This was a senseless act and shows little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers," the local Sinn Fein councillor said. “I appeal for anyone on any information to bring it forward to the PSNI."

Councillor Baker said the incident was particularly unwelcome as communities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

“These reckless actions are in stark contrast to the efforts of workers carrying out essential work," he said.“Those responsible offer nothing only disrupting the efforts of our emergency services to help those in most need at this time of crisis."Our key workers are already under immense pressure as they work whilst the rest of us remain home in our battle against COVID-19.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Gary Reid said those responsible have "no respect, or regard, for the valuable police resources that were diverted away from other community priorities".

"It beggars belief, that given the unprecedented challenges we, as a Police Service, face in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic that there are still reckless individuals out there determined to put the lives of others at risk as they did last night in Lagmore Grove," he said. "This is already a stressful and worrying time for people so, if ever there was a time for this type of senseless activity to stop, it is now.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information which can lead us to those responsible to please call us on 101, and quote reference number 186 of 27/03/20 or Crimestoppers 0800 55 111."