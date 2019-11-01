Viable pipe bomb made safe in east Belfast

A viable pipe bomb discovered in a garden of a house in east Belfast has been made safe, police have confirmed.

The security alert in Sandbrook Grove has now ended and residents allowed to return to their homes.

The bomb squad examined a suspicious object and have declared it to be a viable pipe bomb type device.

Police confirmed this has now been made safe and removed for further examination.

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen condemned the person or group responsible for the pipe bomb.

"Once again a community has been disrupted and local people inconvenienced because somebody thought it was a good idea to leave an explosive device in the garden of a house," he said.

“Today it was the turn of the people of Sandbrook Grove area of Sydenham in East Belfast to have their daily routine turned upside down, and caused great distress because of the reckless actions of cowards who didn’t care that any passer-by could have been injured or worse by this device.

“There is no justification whatsoever for this type of activity and people in every part of Northern Ireland – including East Belfast – should be able to live free from fear of having their daily lives impacted by these criminals and their activities."

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed any unusual activity in the area of Sandbrook Grove or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1295 01/11/19