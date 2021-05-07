‘Viable’ pipe bomb thrown at property in Portadown

Police are investigating after what has been described as a “viable pipe bomb” was thrown at an address in Portadown on Thursday.

The incident was reported just after 11pm in the Glanroy Avenue area of the town. Police said the object was thrown at the front door of a property.

"Police and ATO (Army Technical Officers) attended and examined the device which has now been made safe and taken away for further investigation,” the PSNI added.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of this reckless attack, carried out in a residential area, with no consideration given to who could have been injured or killed.

“We are working to establish a motive and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage to get in touch.

"If you have information that could help us, please call 101 and quote reference number 2172 of 06/05/21."

The MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart condemned the incident.

“Police have confirmed a viable device was found in Glanroy Avenue, Portadown last night,” she tweeted.

“This is very concerning and extremely reckless. Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious please get in touch via the 101 number or via the anonymous, confidential hotline.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police added that a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.