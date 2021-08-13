‘Vibrant and kind’ young man who died in car crash to be laid to rest

A 30-year-old Londonderry man who tragically died in a car crash at the beginning of last week has been described as a “young and vibrant” person who touched many lives with his “good humour and kindness”.

Parish priest Father Micheál McGavigan, who will say Requiem Mass on Saturday, has said the suddenness of Conor Devine’s passing has left his family and the local community “stunned with grief”.

“The shock of this tragedy has stunned the whole parish and beyond,” said Fr McGavigan.

“It is hard to believe that such a young and vibrant person is no longer with us; a life, full of hope and promise has suddenly ended.

“For Conor’s partner, parents and family, the events of the last week have been a nightmare from which they would hope to awaken.”

Conor will be missed by devoted partner Claire and their son Pearse, along with his parents Deborah and Charlie, siblings Aisling, Ryan and Oran, his surviving grandparents Phyllis and John and the extended Devine and O’Kane families.

The 30-year-old was from Park in Co Londonderry.

He will be buried on Saturday morning following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church, Altinure, at 10.30am. Police have asked anyone who witnessed the tragic accident to contact them.

PSNI Inspector Colin Shaw said the collision was reported to police at 5.20am on Monday.

Mr Devine was driving a silver-coloured Volvo when it collided with a tanker lorry between Dungiven and Maghera.

Emergency services attended the scene where Mr Devine was sadly pronounced dead.

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.