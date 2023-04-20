Victim attacked by masked men in Co Antrim

The PSNI has appealed for information after a man was attacked in Whitehead (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a masked gang armed with weapons in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the assault on the Islandmagee Road in Whitehead at 9pm on Wednesday.

It was reported that four masked men attacked the victim, aged in his 50s, with weapons.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The victim sustained injuries to his head, back, hand and knees and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Significant damage was also caused to a white-coloured Suzuki Swift car which was parked at the front of the property.

“The suspects are described as wearing red coloured gloves and balaclavas.

“An investigation is under way and anyone who was in the area at the time the attack took place or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to telephone 101 quoting reference number 1964 19/04/23.”