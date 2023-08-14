Victim in serious condition following Belfast stabbing

The PSNI has appealed for information about a stabbing in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in north Belfast.

Detectives investigating the incident, which occurred on the Whitewell Road in the early hours of Monday, have arrested a man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area.

“He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

“A 64-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 22 14/08/23.”