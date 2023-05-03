Victim injured with knife in attempted robbery in north Belfast

A man has been left with an injured hand after two men attempted to rob his north Belfast home on Wednesday morning.

The two men forced entry to the Pinkerton Walk house in the early hours of the morning. One of the men pulled out a knife and waved at the victim, who sustained minor injuries to his hand. The second man then punched the victim in the face.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "We received a report shortly before 2am that a number of men forced their way into a house in the Pinkerton Walk area.

"One of the men then pulled out a knife and waved it at the male occupant of the house, who sustained minor injuries to his hand. A second man then assaulted the occupant, punching him in the face.

"The men then made off in the direction of New Lodge.

"One of the men was described as being 6ft with dark hair and wearing a dark coloured jacket. The second man was described as being 5ft 6ins, with dark hair and wearing a blue hoody."

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.