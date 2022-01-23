Victim left ‘very shaken’ following west Belfast burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in west Belfast on Saturday evening.

They said a property in Oranmore Street was targeted by four men, between 6.45pm and 7.05pm.

Police said an occupant of the house was pushed to the sofa while the men made off after searching the address.

While the victim was not harmed, police said they had been left “very shaken up”.

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “We believe they were wearing gloves and one of the men was masked. They then made off on foot after searching the address.

“Thankfully the victim was not injured during this terrifying ordeal but has understandably been left very shaken up.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information to contact on 101 quoting reference number 1484 22/01/22.”