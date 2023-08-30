Victim of Co Londonderry stabbing named as Cornelius O’Neill

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

The victim of a fatal stabbing attack in Co Londonderry has been named as Cornelius O’Neill.

The 56-year-old died at a property in Kilrea following the attack on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said the PSNI’s major investigation team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

“On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed,” he said.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village.

“Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”

Mr McGuinness said on Wednesday afternoon that the 33-year-old man arrested remained in custody.

He added that at this stage police are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our inquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23,” he said.