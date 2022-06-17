Victim of ‘vicious’ Belfast city centre attack needed steel plates for broken jaw

The victim of a vicious attack in Belfast city centre has had to have steel plates fitted for his broken jaw.

Police have made a specific witness appeal about the incident which took place on May 9 last year.

Sergeant Brown said: “We are specifically appealing to a group of men and women who were in their 20’s who spoke to the victim after the assault took place.

“It was reported that sometime between 1am and 2am a man was viciously attacked by another man resulting in severe facial injuries.

“The victim attended hospital as it transpired that he had suffered a broken jaw which required four steel plates.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the Victoria Square area of the city centre at the time this assault took place and may have offered assistance to the victim to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 429, June 8, 2022.”