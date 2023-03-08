Victim seriously injured after shooting by masked men

The PSNI has appealed for information following a shooting in west Belfast (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

A man has suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the legs by a masked gang in west Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that three masked men who were wearing gloves forced their way into a home in the Crocus Street area shortly after 9pm.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was shot three times in both his knees and right ankle, causing serious injuries.

“The men then fled the scene on foot and made off towards the Cavendish Street direction.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

The spokesperson added: “Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of inquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes.

“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Crocus Street area on Tuesday evening, March 7, shortly after 9pm and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1929 of 07/03/23.”