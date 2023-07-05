Victims ‘badly shaken’ after shots fired at house in Armagh

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Three people were left "badly shaken" by the incident

Three people have been left “badly shaken” after a number of shots were fired at a property in Armagh during the early hours of Wednesday July 5.

Detective Sergeant Best said: "It was reported just after 12.05am that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the Mullacreevie Park area.

"No injuries have been reported, but three people who were in the property at the time have been left badly shaken.

"This was a reckless attack and those responsible showed no regard for the lives of anyone living in the area.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 6 of 5/7/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”