Victims call for extradition of ex-Libyan spy chief

Relatives of those killed and injured victims of IRA bombings are calling on the Home Secretary Priti Patel to press for the extradition of a former Libyan spy chief.

Abdullah al-Senussi (68), suspected of masterminding the Lockerbie bombing 32 years ago, is accused of being the Provisional IRA's key contact in Libya as it sourced Semtex used in dozens of attacks.

A petition calling on the UK Government to pursue al-Senussi for allegedly conspiring with the IRA to ship tonnes of the explosive to Ireland is being organised by victims' advocates.

Al-Senussi, the brother-in-law of the late Muammar Gaddafi and named as a person of interest by US authorities still investigating the Lockerbie bombing on December 21, 1988, is currently in jail in Libya and under a death sentence.

Various civil actions are ongoing in connection with Libya's involvement in helping to ship tonnes of Semtex that was then used in multiple bombings. These include the 1993 Shankill Road attack and the 1987 Enniskillen Remembrance Day explosion. Lawyers for victims of attacks where Semtex was involved have written to Ms Patel arguing that the failure to prosecute anyone linked to the Gaddafi regime is a "stain on the UK's international reputation".

"Successive UK Governments have let us down regarding the compensation writ which was the only recourse to any kind of accountability open to us," said Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta died in the Enniskillen atrocity. That, though, is no substitute for direct justice, that is holding the Gaddafi regime and its IRA allies accountable for all their terrorism through legal criminal justice processes. I pray Libya does not make the mistake of giving up on real justice for us and for itself."

Neil Tattersall was injured when two small bombs exploded in the centre of Manchester in December 1992.

Mr Tattersall said al-Senussi should "absolutely" be brought to the UK to be tried for his alleged involvement in supplying the explosive to the IRA.

"If the government did something about it, at least we would start to know one way or the other," Mr Tattersall argued.

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United, which is organising the petition, said: "All eyes are upon the administrations of both nation states, justice and accountability must prevail."