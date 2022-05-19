Victims’ group accuses Dublin of double standards over legacy bill

A victims’ group has accused the Irish Government of double standards after Dublin voiced its criticism of the Tories’ new legacy bill.

Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United accused the Irish Government of itself failing bereaved Troubles families.

He said it was “absolutely shameful” of Foreign Minister Simon Coveney to “cry foul” over London’s plans when his own government “has done little to nothing in dealing with their own legacy”.

Mr Coveney had expressed serious concerns about the UK Government’s bill which he said he couldn’t support. He asserted that victims must be put “at the heart of the process”.

But Mr Donaldson said: “The Irish Government are not the quality proofers for what ‘the Brits’ put forward. They have their own responsibilities.

“There are cases where individuals within their security forces collaborated with Irish republican terrorists.

“A deeper probe is also needed into the role of that state in initially providing armaments at the inception of the Provisional IRA, in providing finance and training resources.

“There must also be an examination of the inept security and extradition policies which operated and which thwarted the battle against terrorism.”

The victims’ campaigner claimed that Dublin had failed “over 500 families who were murdered through circumstances which had a cross-border element”.

He added: “We have some confidence in the Taoiseach’s position on terrorism and other Troubles-related criminal violence.

“We implore him to lead the coalition government on these issues. Opting out is no longer an option. Much more is needed from the Irish Government.”

Innocent Victims’ United said it had “robustly” expressed its serious concerns about London’s legacy bill for which it said there was “limited to no support”.

“We will meet Northern Ireland Office officials on Friday to deliver that message once more,” Mr Donaldson added.