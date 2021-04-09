Victims' group slams posters backing 'Craigavon Two' killers

A poster campaign seeking "justice" for two men convicted of murdering a PSNI officer has been condemned by a victims' group.

The posters in support of the 'Craigavon Two' - Brendan McConville and John Paul Wootton - were erected in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

Both are serving lengthy jail sentences for the 2009 killing of Constable Stephen Carroll, who was shot dead while responding to a 999 call in Craigavon.

They have maintained their innocence since being caged.

Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United said the posters would cause "anxiety and distress" to Constable Carroll's family, as well as other innocent victims.

He said it should not distract from the fact both men's guilt was proven in court.

"A witness had testified to seeing Brendan McConville close to the murder scene on the night of the killing, and the judge said he was satisfied that he was truthful," he said,

"The judge also said he was satisfied that an effort had been made to intimidate the witness who saw McConville into 'keeping his mouth shut'."

Mr Donaldson recalled court evidence that McConville's jacket was found covered in gunshot residue in Wootton's car, which had been at the scene of the shooting before being driven off.

Quoting the judge, he said: "There is no account from the defendants. They have chosen to say nothing in relation to the case, which is one which cries out for an explanation from each of them. In the circumstances the court must draw the inference, proper in the circumstances: if there were an innocent explanation, they would have been easily capable of providing it to the court, but chose not to do so."

Mr Donaldson added: "We call on those responsible for erecting these posters to desist. Your actions are having the impact of causing additional stress and harm to those who have already suffered damage at the hands of those convicted within a legitimate court of law, where due process was followed."