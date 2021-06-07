Victims of abuse need paid leave, says council

Calls for paid leave for victims of domestic abuse. Picture posed by model (Dominic Lipinski/PA).

Mid Ulster District Council is calling for the introduction of a statutory entitlement to 10 days paid leave for victims of domestic abuse.

The motion, brought before the last monthly meeting by Councillor Niamh Doris, called on the council to unequivocally condemn domestic abuse.

It also urged the council to recognise that domestic abuse remains under-reported, and acknowledges the important legislative progress promised by the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill.

It continues by noting the impact domestic abuse can have on a person’s employment, and calls on the the Economy Minister, Diane Dodds, to introduce legislation to create a statutory entitlement to 10 days of paid special leave for victims of domestic abuse.

Seconding the motion, Councillor Catherine Elattar said domestic abuse has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“A statutory entitlement to 10 days leave would help to alleviate some of the stress victims may be experiencing and would provide much needed flexibility for them,” she said.

UUP councillor Trevor Wilson highlighted statistics from the PSNI for April 2020 to March 2021 that showed there were 2,111 incidents of domestic abuse reported in the Mid Ulster area.

“The introduction of a statutory entitlement to 10 days special leave, would encourage, I believe, victims to report the abuse and ensure they feel less stigma in raising the issue with their employer, enable victims to access support and ensure they are treated equally, no matter what their employment,” he said.

SDLP councillor Kerri Hughes added: “Having a statutory entitlement to 10 days leave for victims of domestic abuse would allow victims to take time to recuperate.

Councillor Kim Ashton confirmed discussions had taken place with the minister on this issue and “agreed it was an issue that needed serious consideration. Our grouping will be supporting this motion and our party would encourage all employers to support employees who are victims of domestic abuse with empathy and flexibility while this legislation is being worked on”.

The motion was passed with unanimous support.