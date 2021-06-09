Victims of abuse urged to investigate compensation on anniversary of change to ‘same household’ rule

Victims of abuse in Northern Ireland have been urged to investigate if they are eligible for compensation, on the first anniversary of a change in the Criminal injuries Compensation Scheme.

What was known as the “same household” rule blocked victims of abuse from compensation if they lived with their attacker at the time of the incident.

The rule applied from March 1969 to June 1988 to all victims of abuse or a crime of violence inflicted by a family member living under the same roof.

The legislation was amended in 1988 but at that time was not made retrospective.

The rule was scrapped in the rest of the UK in 2019 as part of a review into the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme. Justice Minister Naomi Long announced the removal of the rule here on June 9 2020.

The time limit for applications to be received is two years from the passing of the amendment, making this one-year milestone significant in those seeking compensation.

Speaking on the anniversary, Ms Long referenced one victim she had a conversation with, known as ‘Sophie’, who was abused as a young person and who couldn’t claim compensation because she lived under the same roof as her abusers.

Describing the previous rule as a “denial” of the fact she had been abused and was a victim, the minister said ‘Sophie’ referenced the compensation received as “recognition” she was a victim, adding it was a “huge burden” lifted off when she received the money.

"I have been clear that the Same Household Rule was unfair and I recognise the impact this had on all victims whose applications were refused simply because they lived with their attacker,” added the Alliance Party leader.

“Since changing this legislation, I have heard first hand from a victim of abuse within her own home. I recently met with ‘Sophie’ who told me that having been awarded compensation through the scheme has brought some closure and recognition of the trauma and pain she endured.

"Having made her application through Victim Support NI, ‘Sophie’ has praised the support she received and by bravely speaking out about her own experiences, she hopes to encourage others to come forward and avail of the support available and apply.”

According to the Department of Justice, new and past applicants refused an award under the pre-1988 “same household” rule still need to meet all the remaining eligibility criteria within the 2009 Scheme.