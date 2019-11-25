Victims of crime invited to sign up for support

The Probation Board has urged victims of crime to register with its support scheme

The Probation Board has urged victims of crime to register with its support scheme.

There have been 2,232 registrations across Northern Ireland with the PBNI Victim Information Scheme since the initiative began in 2005. It has facilitated almost 100 restorative interventions which it said can prevent reoffending and enables victims to have their voices heard.

Probation Board assistant director Ruth McKelvey said: "The Victim Information Scheme enables probation officers to provide information to victims of crime.

"As part of information provision, PBNI victim liaison officers explain the sentence, how supervision works and respond to the victim's concerns and requests.

"The scheme is available to any person (or agreed representative) who has been the direct victim of a criminal offence for which the offender received a probation supervised sentence."

Of the 2,232 victims the scheme has worked with, 78% were victims of sexual or other violence, or families who had suffered a bereavement.

"Approximately 66% of those who register already knew the offender in their case," Ms McKelvey said. "In the last number of years PBNI victims' unit staff have, in response to victim requests, facilitated approximately 89 restorative interventions including cases of death by dangerous driving, manslaughter, murder, attempted murder, rape, hijacking, robbery, intimidation and grievous bodily harm."

For more details visit https://www.pbni.org.uk/what-we-do/victim-information-scheme/