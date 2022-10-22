Victims of infected blood scandal to receive £100,000 interim compensation

Those in Northern Ireland who have been affected by the UK’s contaminated blood scandal are to receive a share of £100,000 worth of interim compensation payments by the end of the month.

More than 4,600 people with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders across the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses through the use of NHS-supplied contaminated blood in the 1970s and 1980s, with 300 families in Northern Ireland being affected.

Bereaved spouses and partners registered on the Infected Blood Payment Scheme will also receive the interim payments.

Health minister Robin Swann said: "Supporting people who have been so let down through the contaminated blood scandal has been hugely important to me and I made it a priority to meet with those who have been either directly infected or affected when I became health minister in 2020.

"Since then, significant improvements have been made in terms of financial support, including the introduction of annual payments to those bereaved as a result of contaminated blood.

"I am acutely aware of the suffering that has been endured as a result of receiving infected blood and have been clear on the need to provide financial support to victims. Confirmation that interim compensation payments are being processed and will be paid within days is to be welcomed and I do hope it should help alleviate some of the financial pressures faced.

"These interim compensation payments will build on the support already provided to those infected and bereaved by the NI Infected Blood Payment Scheme. More work is being done to consider the other recommendations made by Sir Robert Francis KC and the Department of Health in Northern Ireland will consider any further recommendations from the Inquiry when it reports next year."

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland’s Business Services Organisation (BSO) acted as an administrative agent on behalf of the UK Government to process the interim payments, which were confirmed in August following the recommendation made by Independent Public Inquiry chair, Sir Brian Langstaff KC.

The inquiry, which was announced by then-prime minister Theresa May in 2017 and began the following year, is due to conclude next year.

During it, 230 people who have been infected or affected have given evidence in person while around 3,500 have given written statements or have spoken about what happened to them.

The contaminated blood fiasco occurred after the UK struggled to keep up with demand for treatments tackling the blood-clotting condition haemophilia and other bleeding disorders, and began importing infected products from overseas.

About 2,400 people in total died nationwide in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Mr Langstaff said that the inquiry reached a “significant milestone” after the last of the oral evidence from victims of the scandal was heard earlier this month.