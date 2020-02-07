Victims' relatives say they are 'devastated' by brutal murders of loved ones at hands of thug

Relatives of a woman and her daughter who suffered brutal deaths in an apartment they shared with their killer say they have been left "absolutely devastated" by their deaths.

The family of Giselle and Allison Marimon-Herrera issued the moving statement following an inquest into the deaths of their murdered loved ones held on Thursday.

Coroner Joe McCrisken ruled Ms Marimon-Herrera (37) had died from asphyxiation and suffocation, while the cause of death for her 15-year-old daughter had been manual strangulation and suffocation.

Steele also raped Allison and killed the pair's beloved pet chihuahua, Benny, who was recovered from a bin in the apartment.

The mother and daughter had been murdered by Ms Marimon-Herrera's partner, Russell Steele (38), who was originally from Kilmarnock in Scotland.

Giselle Marimon-Herrera (37) and her 15-year-old daughter, Allison

Thursday's inquest, which was held in Armagh Courthouse, Mr McCrisken praised the Marimon-Herrara family for the dignity they had shown during proceedings. He also paid tribute to the PSNI's "excellent professionalism" in handling the investigation.

Ms Marimon-Herrera's sister, Paola was present for the one-day inquest which heard harrowing details of how her loved ones were killed.

"You have been through hell this past year," said the coroner.

"And you probably will continue to do so for who knows for how long."

The pair’s pet dog Benny

Afterwards, the family said in a statement issued via the PSNI that the loss of Giselle - who was originally from Colombia - and Allison was deeply felt.

"The family are absolutely devastated at the loss of Giselle and Allison," it read. "We are a very private family who have been catapulted into the public domain as a result of these murders."

The family thanked those who had contributed to an online fund to help them travel to Northern Ireland for their loved ones' funerals.

"We would like again to thank the public, Michael Savage SDLP, Neal Rushe Youth Sinn Fein, Newry Credit Union and Kim Winters who organised donations which the family used to travel from France and Colombia to Northern Ireland," they said.

This enabled them to meet with pupils and teachers of Newry High School, where Allison had been a student. Following a service, Giselle and Allison were cremated at Roselawn in Belfast.

The fund also helped the family lay to rest the mother and daughter's ashes in Portugal, where Allison's father came from.

Their statement also urged anyone who is at risk of domestic violence to seek help.

The inquest heard that police did not receive any complaint made by Ms Marimon-Herrera in relation to Steele.