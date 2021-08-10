Victor Teggart, Armagh man who died after falling into river, had been celebrating 50th birthday

Brother tells of family’s anguish as tributes are paid to ‘unique’ Armagh character

Tragedy: Folly River in Armagh close to where Mr Teggart passed away

The brother of an Armagh man who died after falling into a river as he walked home after celebrating his 50th birthday has said he has been left heartbroken.

Victor Teggart entered the River Folly during the early hours of Sunday. He was pulled from the water by the emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His brother Charlie said he “will always be carried in our hearts”.

“He had a wicked sense of humour and he was the most generous, giving person, and would have helped anyone regardless of the circumstances,” he told the Ulster Gazette.

“With Victor’s uniqueness was his love for fancy dress, especially Minions. His love for cars, motorbikes and Minions will live on in our memories.”

Mr Teggart had recreated an outfit worn by a character in 1980s movie The Goonies at his birthday party held in Armagh Cricket Club.

Charlie said his family have been left devastated.

“We still actually don’t know what happened. We are all in shock because we had such a great night celebrating his birthday,” he added.

“He will always be carried in our hearts and our memories are filled with joys. He was always the life and soul.

“He was a loved son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, and a godfather to one of his nephews, and loved all his nephews and nieces.”

The lorry driver was a former member of Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band.

It posted on Facebook: “The officers, members and ex-members of Drumderg band are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former esteemed member and fluter Victor Teggart.

“His passing is a tragic loss to his family, friends and the community as a whole.

“He was a daring, unique and humble character, and as a fluter a strong blower.

“He was well liked in the community with an infectious but maverick personality, with no filter or back doors.

“What you saw was what you got with Victor in his laidback approach to life.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sincerest sympathies are with his sorrowing mum Ann, his brother Charlie, sister Jenny and Gail plus his entire family circle and friends at this very sad time.”

Hannon Transport, the company Mr Teggart worked for, also paid tribute.

It described him as a “true worker who we will all deeply miss”.

“Victor was very much part of the Hannon team and will be a great loss to us all,” it added.

“Out thoughts and prayers are with Victor’s family at this very sad time.”

UUP councillor Sam Nicholson told the Belfast Telegraph Mr Teggart had very much been an individual at the heart of the local community.

“I knew Charlie many, many years at the youth club and it’s a tragic thing to happen,” Mr Nicholson said.

“For someone to be out celebrating their 50th birthday, a milestone in life, and for something like that to end in tragedy.

“Everyone’s in shock about it.

“You would always see Victor about; he used to be in the flute band. He was very much part of the community.

“The whole of Armagh is in shock. I hope the family find a way through this.”

A funeral notice described him as the “beloved son” of Ann and the late Thomas, stepson of the late John Burgess and the “dearly loved” brother of Charlie, Jenny and Gail.

It added that he would be “lovingly remembered” by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.

The family have requested donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Diabetes UK and Air Ambulance NI.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact officers via the non-emergency number 101.