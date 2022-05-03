Victorian Printworks to be renovated on Belfast’s Queen Street for office block

An artist's impression of the new Printworks Queen Street offices. Pic: Belfast City Council.

A late Victorian warehouse on Queen Street in Belfast city centre is to be renovated and converted into an office block with a retail ground floor.

Elected members at Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee have agreed an application by Angus Properties of Belfast to transform The Printworks, 35-39 Queen Street, and add a two-storey rooftop extension.

The plan also involves the demolition of the adjacent 31-33 Queen Street, to be replaced with another five-storey building.

The Victorian red brick warehouse on the corner of Queen Street and College Court was built in 1895 for R Carswell and Son’s printworks, bookbinders and stationers, and was transformed to a bingo hall in the 1980’s.

It is beside the former Athletic Stores on Queen Street, another red brick Victorian building, which is being transformed into student accommodation.

The proposal will generate an estimated 250 direct construction jobs with a construction cost of £16.5m.

It is estimated that 710 employees will attend the building once operational. The ground floor of the Printworks will become a cafe.

There were no objections from any statutory consultees, or any objections during the consultation. Council officers recommended the application to elected members.

The council planning report states: “Having regard to the submitted information and reports, consultee responses and representations, officers consider that the conversion and extension of the current building and proposed replacement building are acceptable.

“The Conservation Officer notes that the current building at 31-33 Queen Street does not reflect the architectural or historical interest of the wider conservation area and does not make a material contribution that merits retention.”

It adds: “The Urban Design Officer, Conservation Officer and Historic Environment Division consider that the extension to 35- 39 Queen Street is appropriate to the context of the host building and locale.

“Officers consider that the proposed scheme will contribute positively to the local environment by enhancing the character and appearance of the conservation area and that the proposed scheme will make a positive contribution to the economy.”

It is expected the development will be completed by October 2023.