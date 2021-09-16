Video: £14k damage as seven cars set alight in Downpatrick business arson attack

An estimated £14,000 worth of damage was caused in an arson attack on a Co Down business.

Police said seven vehicles were set on fire in the incident at the business on the Cloonagh Road in Downpatrick.

It happened around 2.30am on Thursday.

Police are working to establish a motive. They have appealed for information.

Information can be passed to 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or through at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.