Video: Baby swan rescued from Co Antrim water treatment plant after getting stuck in tunnel

A baby swan has been rescued from a water containment tank at Dunmurry water treatment plant.

The cygnet was rescued by animal charity the USPCA, after they had received a report from staff at the plant that the bird was in distress.

Video footage shows the bird standing in a tunnel in the treatment plant, having made its way into one of the larger tanks before then moving through the different tunnels between tanks.

The bird then ended up in a filled water containment area with no exit, effectively trapping the young swan.

The footage of the rescue then cuts to the swan being released safely into the nearby River Lagan.

The USPCA revealed a fox was rescued by the organisation at the same treatment plant in August this year, as they praised staff for acting quickly to protect local wildlife.

USPCA wildlife rescue officer Phil McCartney attended the scene in Dunmurry during the rescue of the swan.

“When I arrived at the scene it was clear to see there was no way this unfortunate swan would be rescued without assistance,” he said.

“Whilst it was afraid as I approached, it did not struggle when I had it in my arms. If the bird had of been left without the USPCA intervention, it would have sadly died from starvation and exhaustion.

“Thankfully, the cygnet was rescued and fully checked over before being released into the Lagan.”

USPCA development manager, Colleen Tinnelly added: “We are very thankful to all of the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation.

“Sadly, wildlife often finds themselves in difficult circumstances which leads to serious injury or even death – thank you to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young swan life.

“Should members of the public come across injured wildlife, please contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”